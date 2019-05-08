eOne Ups Mark Herwick To EVP Unscripted Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One has promoted veteran executive Mark Herwick to EVP, Unscripted Programming. In his new role, Herwick will oversee day-to-day on eOne’s growing slate of unscripted television which includes the Growing Up Hip Hop franchise and the recently premiered Ladies’ Night.

Based in Los Angeles, Herwick also manages relationships across major networks and with key talent, continuing to work closely with Madison Merritt, Senior Vice President, Development, Unscripted Programming, Television.

“Mark is a brilliant and collaborative executive and his shepherding of our series over many years has been a very important part of our ongoing success and the growth of our business,” said Tara Long, eOne’s President, Global Unscripted, Television.

“With our quickly growing franchises and renewals, we will undoubtedly continue to draw on Mark’s dynamic leadership and incredible expertise in the years ahead.”

eOne‘s current slate of unscripted programming includes Ladies’ Night (BET) featuring Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella and SWV; MTV’s Ex on the Beach and Siesta Key; LadyGang (E!), Hustle In Brooklyn (BET); Growing Up Hip Hop; Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta and the recently announced Growing Up Hip Hop: New York (WE tv).

Before joining eOne in June 2015, Herwick had a wide-ranging background in formatted shows, docu-series and hidden camera/comedy and has worked on pilots, series and specials for E! Entertainment, Fox, ABC, Disney, MTV, VH1, Oxygen, A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC, CMT and Travel Channel. Prior to eOne he served as Executive Producer and Showrunner on E!’s Botched, which was the network’s highest rated new series in 3 years; and on ABC Disney’s Freak Out.

Herwick is the Creator and Executive Producer of Disney’s hidden camera series Code: 9 and of Made Up. Other credits include The Linda Perry Project for VH1, My Cat from Hell for Animal Planet, Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares for Fox, Room 401 for MTV, Prom Queens for Lifetime, and My Big Fat Revenge for Oxygen.