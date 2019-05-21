eOne’s International Output Deal With AMC Networks Ends; Distributor To Continue To Sell ‘The Walking Dead’

eOne’s international output deal with AMC Networks is coming to an end.

However, the agreement between eOne and the cable network will see the Designated Survivor studio continue to handle international distribution on The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead.

eOne revealed the end of the output arrangement, which began in 2013, as part of its full-year financial results released to the London Stock Exchange earlier today. “International distribution of third party television titles will reduce as the AMC output deal has now ended for new productions,” it noted.

The distributor will launch distribution on season five of Fear The Walking Dead and season ten of The Walking Dead and the figures will be included in its 2020 full year financial results.

It comes as AMC has been building up its own international distribution capabilities through AMC Studios in recent years.

The 2013 deal included the distribution of Halt and Catch Fire, Turn and The Red Road and eOne has also sold other AMC titles, including Hell on Wheels.

eOne continues to acquire third party programming and has recently struck deals for the rights to Hulu titles including Fyre Fraud and Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie as well as CNN’s Tricky Dick series.

Elsewhere, eOne’s scripted television slate including HBO’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge romantic comedy thriller Run, Canadian drama Nurses, Fox’s Stephen Dorff-fronted drama Deputy, and Albedo, starring Avengers: Endgame’s Evangeline Lilly from Rampage helmer Brad Peyton for Walmart’s Vudu and Bell Media.

It also sells season two of The Rookie, season five of You Me Her and season four of Cardinal.