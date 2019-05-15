eOne Boards TriStar’s Kristen Stewart-Starring Rom-Com ‘Happiest Season; Film Gets 2020 Release Date

Entertainment One (eOne) will co-finance Happiest Season, TriStar Pictures’ holiday romantic comedy directed by Clea DuVall and starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The pic is set for a U.S. release on November 20, 2020.

DuVall and Mary Holland co-wrote the screenplay, which will begin shooting in January. It follows a young woman (Stewart) whose plan to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

eOne will also handle distribution for the United Kingdom and Canada while TriStar will distribute in all other territories.

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill are producing. Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi are overseeing the project for TriStar Pictures. Nick Meyer and Zev Foreman are overseeing for eOne.