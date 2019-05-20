Endeavor Hires 2 In SVP HR Roles, ICM Partners Slots Day Of Service

Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company, has hired Alicin Reidy Williamson as Senior Vice President, Chief Inclusion Officer and Sarah Prost as Senior Vice President, Total Rewards, a newly created position. Williamson will lead all diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across Endeavor. Reidy Williamson joins Endeavor from The Raben Group, a national public policy and communications strategy firm, where she led the firm’s New York office as well as its diversity, equity and inclusion practice as Managing Principal. Prost will head all activity related to compensation, benefits, wellness and global mobility, along with overseeing HR operations. She most recently served as Vice President, Global Total Rewards at Under Armour. Both will report to Kerry D. Chandler, Chief Human Resources Officer.

ICM Partners has set its annual Day of Service for Friday, May 31. Through the ICM Community Partners Foundation, the agency will service 19 different organizations that support education, children’s health, environment, family social services, hunger and homelessness, senior citizens and veterans. “The ability to give back to the communities in which we work is one of the truest and greatest joys for us as an agency,” Partner and talent agent Hildy Gottlieb, who heads the initiative on behalf of the ICM Community Partners Foundation said in a statement. “When we pause for a moment to reflect on how grateful we are to work in this business, and recognize what a privilege it is to be able to give back, we are then able to better connect with the communities around us,” they added.