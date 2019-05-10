TV Talk Podcast: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, ‘Good Fight’s Christine Baranski, ‘Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh Look Strong In Open Emmy Drama Actress Race

Almost no one from last year is eligible for this year's nominations, which makes the race just that more interesting

It’s been another crazy day as we head toward the upfronts next week, with the networks deep in a frenzy of pickups, renewals (nice to see you again Madam Secretary) and cancellations. However, we put those slings and arrows in the background for now as we return with another edition of Deadline’s TV Talk podcast.

Today we’re spotlighting the Emmys’ intriguing Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series race. Part of what makes the 2019 contest even more of a wild card than before is that almost none of the women nominated last year — and including Claire Foy, who won for The Crown — are eligible this time around.

With that said, we dig in and try to determine who of the contenders will be nominated and which one will get frontrunner status – can you say Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski or Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh for Killing Eve? Or how about Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer or Lena Headey for GoT’s eighth and final season?

Also on the podcast, Dominic speaks with Veep’s Reid Scott about his delicious role as the despicable Dan Egan, and Pete chats with another potential Best Actress contender, The Deuce’s Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Agree with us, total disagree with us, or place your bets — have a listen: