TV Talk Podcast: Will The ‘Veep’ Or ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Repeat In Emmy Comedy Series Actress Battle?

The Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy race is shaping up to be a particularly interesting one this year with essentially two defending champs going for the gold, and the outcome not at all predictable.

In most years, one could probably take to the bank a repeat victory for the previous year’s winner, which in this case was Rachel Brosnahan, who took the prize on her first try and first season for Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. That show, and her performance, is universally beloved in the TV industry and a minimum of three Emmys would seem a lock.

One problem though is that the winner in this category for the record previous six years was Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Since the HBO series didn’t air new episodes last year, the door was open for Brosnahan to walk in. Now that Veep’s seventh and final season is on the air, and there is so much love still out there for its star (who also had to win a cancer battle in her personal life), wouldn’t it make sense to give it to her as a goodbye to the character that so dominated the Emmys like no other ever has?

This is the crux of what we discuss in this week’s edition of Deadline’s TV Talk podcast, along with the other big question: could these two winners actually cancel each other out and allow another contender to sneak in and upset? Also this week, you will hear Dominic’s interview with Sanaa Lathan from The Twilight Zone, and Pete’s interview with Amy Adams and director Jean-Marc Vallée of HBO’s Sharp Objects from our annual The Contenders Emmys event in April.

