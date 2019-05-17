TV Talk Podcast: Mahershala Ali, Hugh Grant & Benedict Cumberbatch & Emmy Actor Limited Series & TV Movie Race

It's a year & category packed with talent such as Chernobyl’s Jared Harris, Ian McShane, Catch-22’s Christopher Abbott, Anthony Hopkins, Sam Rockwell & Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage for HBO's My Dinner with Herve too.

So, the Upfronts are thankfully over and part of the takeaway has to be that there are going to be a lot of legal dramas on the air next season, wall of superheroes and all of the Big 4 and the CW are trying to be a bit different as well as emphasizing stability (which is a word I don’t want to hear for a while after this week).

The end of the annual small screen smorgasbord of cancellations, renewals and schedules also means the Emmy race is about to truly come to the fore now.

Amidst all the contenders and as the first round of voting approaches, this week on Deadline’s TV Talk podcast, we diving into the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category.

By the very nature of the category, last year’s winner The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’s Darren Criss and almost all the past nominees aren’t players this time round. However, this year’s race has a deep bench that includes Chernobyl’s Jared Harris, Deadwood: The Movie’s Ian McShane, Catch-22’s Christopher Abbott, King Lear’s Anthony Hopkins, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon and Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage as a certain Fantasy Island star in HBO’s My Dinner with Herve.

Then there’s two-time Oscar winner and House of Cards alum Mahershala Ali for the third installment of True Detective, Hugh Grant’s wickedly great performance in A Very English Scandal and a near Emmy record looming for Brexit’s Benedict Cumberbatch.

Nominated last year for Showtime’s Patrick Melrose, the Sherlock star, six-time nominee and past Emmy winner will match the great Hal Holbrook for the most nods in the Limited Series or TV Movie if he gets a nomination this time round.

In additional this week, Pets chats with the prodigious Connie Britton about her Bravo series Dirty John and Dominic talks with Vida executive producer Tanya Saracho and stars of the Starz series Melissa Barrera, and Mishel Prada.

So, sit down with a beverage and take a listen: