Emma Thompson In Early Talks For Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Emma Thompson
Chris Chapman

Late Night star and Oscar winner Emma Thompson is in early talks to join Emma Stone in Disney’s live-action 101 Dalmatians spinoff Cruella.

Thompson’s role is under wraps, as well as the pic’s specific storyline when it comes to the puppy bandit and furrier Cruella de Vil, who’ll be played by Stone in the movie. I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie is directing with Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn producing.

Tony McNamara wrote the most recent version of the screenplay with Dana Fox on an earlier draft.

Cruella opens December 23, 2020.

In Thompson’s upcoming comedy Late Night she plays an aging late-night talk show host who becomes reinvigorated by a young female writer played by Mindy Kaling. Kaling wrote the screenplay and Nisha Ganatra directs. Amazon acquired Late Night at Sundance for a splashy $13 million and is releasing the movie June 7.

Variety first had the news today about Thompson’s talks.

