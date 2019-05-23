‘Emergence’, ‘Perfect Harmony’ & ‘Mixed-Ish’ New Series Trailers Score Across Social Media

Trailers for ABC’s dramas Emergence and Stumptown and comedy mixed-ish and NBC’s comedies Perfect Harmony and Sunnyside and drama Bluff City Law, have emerged as the most-watched promos across social media platforms among the new fall series for the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

The ranking is based on data by ListenFirst collected across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube as of 5/22/19, 9AM EST.

Among all new program trailers unveiled during the broadcast upfronts last week, Fox’s new Beverly Hills, 90210 summer event series, BH90210 is head and shoulders above the competition, currently at 27.2 million views.

Beyond No.1 BH90210, the Top 5 has been pretty consistent over the past couple of days with genre thriller Emergence starring Allison Tolman at No.2, followed by the Bradley Whitford starrer Perfect Harmony, the black-ish spinoff mixed-ish, Kal Penn’s Sunnyside, PI drama Stumptown headlined by Cobie Smulders, and legal drama Bluff City Law toplined by Jimmy Smits. (Emergence was a last minute pickup by ABC, the project had been developed and piloted by NBC).

It is worth noting that NBC’s trailers were released on May 12, Fox’s on May 13, ABC’s on May 14, CBS’ on May 15 and the CW’s on May 16, so some of them have had shorter play windows.

Here is the current ranking, based on ListenFirst data: