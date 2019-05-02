Ellen Digital Network Unveils New And Returning Programming During NewFronts

Ellen Digital Network (EDN) has slated its lineup of new and returning original programming during the 2019 Digital Content NewFronts.

Highlights include a collaboration with actress, singer and author Lea Michele, who bows in a new series called “Well, Well, Well with Lea Michele.” The wellness enthusiast will provide tips to contribute to a healthy body and mind with a comedic look at today’s most outrageous trends.

Also on tap: storyteller and viral content creator Jay Shetty, who shares his knowledge and unique approach in a series across multiple platforms to help others on their journey to live their life with purpose. EDN is also developing a larger celebrity-driven series with the former monk.

“My digital studio is so fire, it’s lit… I can’t even,” said an exuberant Ellen DeGeneres in a statement announcing the programming. “I mean, goals AF, you know what I mean? Yeah, I’m not sure either. But I do know that just over the last two years, our slate of original programming has received over 1 billion organic views (and everyone knows organic is better. And we’re just getting started. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got this year.”

Ellen Digital Network Content Slate:

Well, Well, Well, With Lea Michele

Jay Shetty Project

Momsplaining with Kristen Bell (Season 4)

Fearless with Ashley Graham (Season 2)

Ayesha Curry Project

OMKalen

The Build Up (Season 2)

Do Good Daniels

A Decent Proposal with Hannah Hart

Life’s First Evers with Jeannie: (Season 2)