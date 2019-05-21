Ellen DeGeneres Inks Three-Year Deal For ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Ellen DeGeneres will continue her top-rated daytime talk show for the next three seasons, she announced today. The deal extends The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s run through 2022.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be doing my show for three more years,” DeGeneres told her audience during today’s show. “Mostly because I love doing it so much every day but also because that takes me to the end of my car lease.”

Previously renewed through the 2019-20 season, the show already has been licensed by the NBC Owned Television Stations (10 stations) and Hearst Television (22 stations) through the 2021-22 season.

“Ellen is, quite simply, a force of nature,” said Peter Roth, President & Chief Content Officer at Warner Bros. Television Group. “Her energy, intelligence, kindness and creativity know no bounds. Whether it’s her instant connection to her guests on her flagship talk show, her warm and funny hosting on Game of Games or the infectious enthusiasm she shares in producing everything from Little Big Shots to the animated antics of Green Eggs and Ham, it’s an honor to work alongside her.”

Added Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television. “It has been a true honor and a privilege to work with Ellen and her extraordinary team. The show itself is simply the best in the business – daytime or late night. Not to mention the amazing work she does literally everywhere on TV – from network to cable to streaming to digital – there is no one better.”

In its 16th season, The Ellen DeGeneres Show continues to be a leader in the daytime talk show genre with celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, extraordinary human-interest guests, and viral sensations worldwide.

This February, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was the top-rated talk show again with W25-54 and A25-54, marking the eighth consecutive major sweep topping the genre. The series has the largest rating point lift over lead-in of any talk show with W25-54 (+0.4 rating points) and A25-54 (+0.3).

In addition, Ellen Digital Network has a reach of over 268 million followers/visitors and 1 billion monthly views across all platforms.

The show has earned 63 Daytime Emmy Awards since its inception in 2003, including a category-record 11 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to return for Season 17 on Monday, September 9.

DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Kevin A. Leman II and Derek Westervelt serve as executive producers. Originating from Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is produced by A Very Good Production and WAD Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures, and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

DeGeneres recently returned to her stand-up comedy roots after a 15-year hiatus with a Netflix comedy special, Relatable. Her NBC game show Ellen’s Game of Games is returning for a third season, and she recently announced three hourlong specials called Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Additionally, her production company A Very Good Production (AVGP) is currently behind NBC’s hit series Little Big Shots, Green Eggs and Ham for Netflix, Discovery Channel’s Wildlife Warriors, among others. AVGP also recently produced the film adaptation of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.