Elizabeth Banks To Host ABC’s ‘Press Your Luck’ Revival

Elizabeth Banks has been set to host Press Your Luck, the latest ABC game show revival that is set to premiere next month. The network in March ordered Press Your Luck and another revival, Card Sharks, both produced by Fremantle. Joel McHale has already been set to host Card Sharks.

The newcomers will will debut back-to-back Wednesday, June 12 at 8 PM (Press Your Luck) and 9 PM (Card Sharks).

Created by Bill Carruthers and Jan McCormack, the original Press Your Luck premiered on CBS on September 19, 1983, and ended on September 26, 1986, with Peter Tomarken as the show’s host, Rod Roddy as the primary announcer, and pesky Whammys were the stars. The show was a retooling of the earlier Carruthers production Second Chance, which was hosted by Jim Peck and aired on ABC in 1977.

“Elizabeth Banks is exactly the type of woman we want on ABC – she’s a big star who’s smart,

strong and funny,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “She has everything we need as the host of Press Your Luck, one of our signature summer game shows. If anyone can ride herd on the Whammy, it’s Elizabeth!”

The new iterations of Card Sharks and Press Your Luck join ABC’s current revival game-show lineup of Match Game, $100,000 Pyramid, Celebrity Family Feud (revival of Family Feud) and To Tell the Truth.

Season 5 of Feud, and Season 4s of Pyramid and To Tell the Truth, will return Sunday, June 9. Season 4 of Match Game will bow June 12 at 10 PM after Card Sharks.

The new Press Your Luck is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin, Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.