Eddie Marsan, David Morse, Diora Baird Set For ‘The Virtuoso’; Matthew Lawrence, Cara Santana, Harley Quinn Smith Join ‘Kurt’ Indie

Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Sherlock Holmes), David Morse (Escape At Dannemora, The Green Mile), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, 31), and Diora Baird (Cobra Kai, Wedding Crashers) are aboard as the supporting cast of The Virtuoso, a modern day noir thriller directed and produced by Nick Stagliano. They will play opposite previously announced stars Anthony Hopkins, Anson Mount and Abbie Cornish as the occupants of a sleepy, small-town diner, to which The Virtuoso (Mount) is sent to find and execute his latest mark, as directed by his “Mentor” (Hopkins). Without a name or description of his intended victim, the Virtuoso cannot immediately identify or eliminate any one of them as his assigned target, including the establishment’s waitress (Cornish). Stagliano’s Nazz Productions financed the project, which is being introduced to buyers at Cannes. Fred Fuchs, Nancy Stagliano, and Chris Bongirne serve as executive producers. Double Dutch International is overseeing international rights, while the filmmakers handle North American rights with their attorneys at Marc Jacobson P.C. Marsan is repped by UTA and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin; Morse by UTA and Kipperman Management; Brake by KMR and Associates and Shepherd Management; Baird by Velocity Entertainment Partners.

Matthew Lawrence (Mrs. Doubtfire), Cara Santana (Santa Clarita Diet), Harley Quinn Smith (Yoga Hosers), Ian Nelson (The Hunger Games), and Camrus Johnson (The Sun Is Also a Star) topline the indie film Kurt from Sonder Pictures. Written and directed by Mike Perrone, the film takes place in the modeling world and deals with the misogyny in the industry itself. It takes a harsh inner look on the moving elements of a fashion studio and those who have been abused and those who are abusing. Filming is slated to commence this summer in NYC on Kodak 35mm film. Producers are Alexander Le Bas, Geoffrey Makowski, and Tanya Penkina. Lawrence is repped by Defining Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Santana by Gersh and Luber Roklin; Smith by Abrams Artists Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Actors Samuel H. Levine (Bull, Red Oaks), Maya Kazan (The Unicorn, Boardwalk Empire), and Edward Akrout (Turn, Gypsy) have been added to the cast of Sam Abbas’ indie drama, Alia’s Birth. They join Poorna Jagannathan and Nikohl Boosheri in the film that is about a rocky relationship between a female couple that forces them to spend the night apart. The pic hails from ArabQ Films, the first ever Arab-based LGBTQ-focused production company. Tatiana Bears, Nicole Townsend, Abbas, Kelly Levacher, and Neal Kumar are producing with Randelson Floyd, Suki Sandhu, David Klein, Josh Jupiter, Jorge Quintero, Lucky Cheng, Quim Del Rio, and Nakai Mirtenbaum serving as executive producers. Levine is repped by The Gersh Agency and Suskin Management; Kazan by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA; Akrout by APA and Anthony & Associates.