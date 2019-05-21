EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired world rights to Eco-Terrorist: The Battle for our Planet, Peter Jay Brown’s follow-up to his 2010 feature documentary Confessions of an Eco-Terrorist. The deal, made at the Cannes film market, has the film targeting a September theatrical release in the U.S.

The pic (see an exclusive clip below) sees Brown, the longest-serving crew member of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, following his captain Paul Watson to the front lines of the modern grassroots environmental movement. It captures all sides of the SSCS from its inception to the present, including when it was featured for seven seasons on Animal Planet’s Whale Wars.

The new docu includes never-before-seen footage of society campaigns and their guerrilla tactics. Brown also produced with Elora West. Lon Haber and Lawrence Mortoff are executive producers.

“Breaking Glass Pictures is proud and honored to be associated with Eco-Terrorist, and to help get the message out about these brave men and women who are not afraid to risk their lives to save the planet”, Breaking Glass Pictures CEO Rich Wolff said.

The rights deal was struck by Wolff and Haber on behalf of the film.

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with Rich and the amazing team at Breaking Glass Pictures to bring the highly anticipated follow-up to Confessions of an Eco-Terrorist to audiences around the globe,” said Haber. “Eco-Terrorist: The Battle for our Planet does an impeccable job of bringing the message home, one to which the entire world can relate, enjoy and become highly inspired.”

Check out an exclusive clip here: