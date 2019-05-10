E! People’s Choice Awards Date Set, Returning To Santa Monica For Broadcast

The E! People’s Choice Awards will return to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for its 2019 broadcast, set to air on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9-11 ET/PT.

All 43 categories will be brought back, including “The Movie of 2019,” “The Show 2019,” “The Album 2019” and “The Beauty Influencer of 2019”

Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager & Wilshire Studios return to produce the telecast.

The 45th edition of the show honors the best in popular culture. Last year’s telecast included musical performances by Nikki Minaj, John Legend and Rita Ora, with Icon award recipients given to Melissa McCarthy (People’s Icon), Victoria Beckham (Fashion Icon) and Bryan Stevenson (People’s Champion)

Related Story 'Atypical': Eric McCormack To Recur As Art Professor On Season 3 Of Netflix Dmedy

Last year, the inaugural telecast of the E! People’s Choice Awards reached 4.1 million total viewers and 1.8 million P18-49 across the networks of NBCUniversal, including E!, Bravo, SYFY, Universo and USA Network.

On E! specifically, it marked the youngest-skewing “People’s Choice Awards” in Nielsen recorded history, with an audience composition 4x more concentrated with P18-34 than the previous year’s telecast on CBS.

Leading up to the event, more than a quarter of a billion votes were cast.