E! Cancels Talk Show ‘Busy Tonight’; Busy Philipps Reveals End Date & Plans To Shop Series Elsewhere In Late-Night Instagram Post

Busy Philipps’ talk show Busy Tonight has been cancelled by E! and will air its last episode on the cable network on May 16.

Philipps revealed the news in a late-night Instagram video. She said that she was very proud of the show and that she was in talks with other potential homes for the series, which runs four nights a week.

The series, which is produced by Tina Fey’s Little Stranger banner and Wilshire Studios, moved from its original 10pm home to 11pm when it returned on January 7, a move that Philipps previously called a “vote of confidence”.

The actress added it was “lame” that there would “just be one woman in late night at a time”. The series will run four episodes this week and four episodes next week before its end.

“Here’s the thing, you guys. My show, Busy Tonight is not going to continue on E! after May 16th. They decided not to pick it up. Look, we’re meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go. Because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make it. It’s wild because we’ve only been doing the show for a relatively short period of time. In that time, I feel we’ve been able to accomplish so much creatively and I guess culturally and I think we’ve had a real point of view. I’m so proud of all of the things we’ve been able to do and I feel the show is really successful in that way but I don’t know what to say,” she said.

“We’ve talked to some people and we are trying to figure out if there’s a place that makes sense for our show to go to, and hopefully we will be able to figure that out. I think we will. I have faith in me. I hope that you know we can continue to do the show somewhere else. I hope that we figure that out, because it does seem lame that there would be just, like, just be one woman in late night at a time. But I don’t know. It’s crazy. I have truly the most amazing people that work with me, our staff is nine person female [staff], it’s an office full of dope women who get it done. But you, know, obvs, I’ll let you know what’s happening. Good night, you guys, I love you,” she added.

Busy Tonight, which premiered on October 28 2018, features Philipps giving her opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments. Guests have include Michelle Williams, Connie Britton, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Van Ness, Mindy Kaling, Kristen Bell, Kim Kardashian and Tracee Ellis Ross as well as a special appearance from Oprah.

It has attracted a younger, female audience with a median age of 43, almost a decade younger than the broadcast and cable late-night talk show average, according to Nielsen Live+3. Showrun by Caissie St.Onge, Busy Tonight is exec produced by Fey, Philipps, Eric Gurian, Julie Darmody, and David Miner.

Given the late-night nature of the Instagram video, E! has yet to comment.