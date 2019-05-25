‘Dynasty’: Josh Reims To Succeed Co-Creator Sallie Patrick As New Showrunner For Season 3 Of the CW Series

There will be a change at the helm of the CW’s drama series Dynasty as it heads into a third season. Sallie Patrick, who developed the reboot of the classic 1980s primetime soap with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, is stepping down as showrunner, a position she has held from the start.

Veteran Josh Reims, who joined Dynasty as co-executive producer at the begging of Season 2, has been upped to exec producer and named new showrunner.

Patrick, who will remain an executive producer, has re-upped her overall deal with Dynasty producer CBS TV Studios and will focus on development.

She announced her departure from the show on Instagram last night.

“While I’m excited to move on to my next challenge, it’s of course hard to part with a world I put so much love into, from first pitch to this 44th ep, but I’m so pleased with the team carrying it forward,” Patrick wrote. (You can see her full posts under the post.)

Related Story 'Dynasty' Season Finale: A Few Lingering Questions, But The Schemes Will Go On

Dynasty has gone through major casting changes over the past two seasons. One of the original leads, Nathalie Kelley, departed at the end of Season 1. The role of Cristal was recast with Ana Brenda Contreras. In a similar fashion, Elizabeth Gillies recently took over the role of Alexis from Nicollette Sheridan.

Reims, who is under an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, has strong primetime soap credentials. He served as executive producer on ABC’s Mistresses and Dirty Sexy Money and as consulting producer on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters and the CW’s Jane the Virgin.

He was showrunner on Dirty Sexy Money where Patrick landed her first writing job. She previously served as co-executive producer on the studio’s CBS drama series Limitless. Before that, she worked on the ABC soaps Revenge and the CW’s Life Unexpected.