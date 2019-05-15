DreamWorks Animation’s New COO Is Sony Veteran Randy Lake

DreamWorks Animation has set veteran Sony Pictures executive Randy Lake as its new chief operating officer. Starting in July, he will oversee the studio’s strategic planning and primary business operations, including feature and television production, post production, business and legal affairs, finance and technology.

“As we solidify our leadership team, Randy provides a strong strategic vision that will be beneficial to the entire studio as we partner in taking DreamWorks into the future,” DreamWorks Animation President Margie Cohn said. “His years of experience working cross-divisionally will allow us to expand upon the successful collaboration between our film and television divisions, as well as with our colleagues at Universal, furthering DreamWorks position as one of the most prolific animation studios in the world.”

Lake most recently served as President of Studio Operations & Imageworks at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he oversaw all operations, strategy and planning for Sony Pictures Imageworks, post production services, production services, global mastering & servicing and asset management. He joined Sony in 2006 as VP Corporate Development and later was upped to SVP of the unit.

Before his stint at Sony, Lake was a strategy consultant to the entertainment, media and technology industries for Booz Allen in New York, London and San Francisco.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Margie and her passionate and talented team and look forward to this opportunity to build upon DreamWorks’ storied legacy during such an exciting time at the studio,” Lake said.

Separately today, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman said Michelle Grady will be promoted to EVP and oversee Sony Pictures Imageworks.