‘Hadestown’, ‘The Ferryman’, Bryan Cranston Top Drama League Awards

Tony nominees Hadestown, The Ferryman and Bryan Cranston for his performance in Network took top honors at the 85th annual Drama League Awards, which were unveiled at a gala luncheon Friday at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. The awards, the nation’s oldest theatrical honors, recognize the year’s best distinguished productions and performances along with career achievements.

Hadestown, which leads all nominees for this year’s Tony Awards with 14, won the Drama League awards for Outstanding Production of a Musical, with The Ferryman, with nine Tony noms, winning for Outstanding Production of a Play. Revival honors went to Kiss Me Kate for musical and The Waverly Gallery for play.

Cranston, up for a Best Actor in Play Tony for his portrayal of news anchor Howard Beale, was given the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award. Other winners included Kiss Me Kate‘s Kelli O’Hara; Beetlejuice director Alex Timbers; and Taylor Mac, who penned Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, who received the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award.

Related Story Laurie Metcalf Talks Hillary Clinton: Yours, Mine & Ours - Tony Awards Watch Q&A

Here’s the complete list of winners:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Hadestown

Music, Lyrics and Book by Anais Mitchell

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Walter Kerr Theatre

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Ferryman

Written by Jez Butterworth

Directed by Sam Mendes

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Kiss Me, Kate

Book by Sam Spewack and Bella Spewack; Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Directed by Scott Ellis

Roundabout Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

The Waverly Gallery

Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

John Golden Theatre

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Bryan Cranston

Network

DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSICAL THEATRE

Kelli O’Hara

FOUNDERS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DIRECTING

Alex Timbers

UNIQUE CONTRIBUTION TO THE THEATRE

Taylor Mac