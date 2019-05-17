Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Zombies Invade French Riviera As Bill Murray, Adam Driver & ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Open The 72nd Cannes Film Festival

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gibson's 'Wild Bunch' Courts Fassbender, Foxx, Dinklage

Read the full story

‘Hadestown’, ‘The Ferryman’, Bryan Cranston Top Drama League Awards

Network
Jan Versweyveld

Tony nominees Hadestown, The Ferryman and Bryan Cranston for his performance in Network took top honors at the 85th annual Drama League Awards, which were unveiled at a gala luncheon Friday at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. The awards, the nation’s oldest theatrical honors, recognize the year’s best distinguished productions and performances along with career achievements.

Hadestown, which leads all nominees for this year’s Tony Awards with 14, won the Drama League awards for Outstanding Production of a Musical, with The Ferryman, with nine Tony noms, winning for Outstanding Production of a Play. Revival honors went to Kiss Me Kate for musical and The Waverly Gallery for play.

Cranston, up for a Best Actor in Play Tony for his portrayal of news anchor Howard Beale, was given the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award. Other winners included Kiss Me Kate‘s Kelli O’Hara; Beetlejuice director Alex Timbers; and Taylor Mac, who penned Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, who received the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Hadestown
Music, Lyrics and Book by Anais Mitchell
Directed by Rachel Chavkin
Walter Kerr Theatre

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Ferryman
Written by Jez Butterworth
Directed by Sam Mendes
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Kiss Me, Kate
Book by Sam Spewack and Bella Spewack; Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter
Directed by Scott Ellis
Roundabout Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

The Waverly Gallery
Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Directed by Lila Neugebauer
John Golden Theatre

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Bryan Cranston
Network

DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSICAL THEATRE

Kelli O’Hara

FOUNDERS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DIRECTING

Alex Timbers

UNIQUE CONTRIBUTION TO THE THEATRE

Taylor Mac

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad