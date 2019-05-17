‘Hadestown’, ‘The Ferryman’, Bryan Cranston Top Drama League Awards

Tony nominees Hadestown, The Ferryman and Bryan Cranston for his performance in Network took top honors at the 85th annual Drama League Awards, which were unveiled at a gala luncheon Friday at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. The awards, the nation’s oldest theatrical honors, recognize the year’s best distinguished productions and performances along with career achievements.
Hadestown, which leads all nominees for this year’s Tony Awards with 14, won the Drama League awards for Outstanding Production of a Musical, with The Ferryman, with nine Tony noms, winning for Outstanding Production of a Play. Revival honors went to Kiss Me Kate for musical and The Waverly Gallery for play.
Cranston, up for a Best Actor in Play Tony for his portrayal of news anchor Howard Beale, was given the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award. Other winners included Kiss Me Kate‘s Kelli O’Hara; Beetlejuice director Alex Timbers; and Taylor Mac, who penned Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, who received the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Hadestown
Music, Lyrics and Book by Anais Mitchell
Directed by Rachel Chavkin
Walter Kerr Theatre
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
The Ferryman
Written by Jez Butterworth
Directed by Sam Mendes
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Kiss Me, Kate
Book by Sam Spewack and Bella Spewack; Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter
Directed by Scott Ellis
Roundabout Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
The Waverly Gallery
Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Directed by Lila Neugebauer
John Golden Theatre
DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
Bryan Cranston
Network
DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSICAL THEATRE
Kelli O’Hara
FOUNDERS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DIRECTING
Alex Timbers
UNIQUE CONTRIBUTION TO THE THEATRE
Taylor Mac
