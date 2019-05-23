Sandra Lee, AKA Dr. Pimple Popper, Signs With UTA

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Dr. Sandra Lee, the dermatologist who toplines TLC’s hit unscripted series Dr. Pimple Popper. The move comes as the series, which chronicles Lee as she helps patients with unique skin conditions, returns for Season 3 this summer.

Lee’s work has generated a strong following on social media, with 3.5 million subscribers to her YouTube channel and 3.3 million followers on Instagram, where she highlights many of her procedures that cure and sometimes save lives.

In 2017 Lee launched her own skincare line, SLMD Skincare Products. The show has also spawned a digital platform, The Pretty Pimple, a go-to guide on any topic within the skin care and dermatology worlds.

Lee continues to be represented by Jeff Cohen of Cohen Gardner.

