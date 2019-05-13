Hollywood Remembers Doris Day: Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Goldie Hawn Sing Icon’s Praises

Refresh for updates… Hollywood was quick to remember Doris Day, the beloved actress, singer and animal rights activist who passed away today at age 97. “The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her,” tweeted Goldie Hawn. Tony Bennett recalled what a thrill it was for him to appear on The Doris Day Show in 1970, and said he’d miss her “beautiful smile.”

Meanwhile, songwriter Diane Warren tweeted an absolutely appropriate string of animal emojies in honor of one of Hollywood’s earliest and staunchest animal rights activists.

Deadline will update this roster as the day goes on…

Today, we remember Doris Day, who brought us so much joy with her humor, extraordinary talent and kind heart. Farewell to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/8szI4Fbji3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 13, 2019

Bravo wonderful Doris Day on a life beautifully lived. Thank you for the great gifts you shared with all of us, they will live forever. #DorisDay — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) May 13, 2019

Lisa Lange, PETA Senior Vice President: “Doris Day was a silver screen and singing legend, but PETA will always remember her for her most important role: animal champion. She personally rescued, fostered, and found loving homes for hundreds of animals; founded an organization to stop animal homelessness through spaying and neutering; and formed the Doris Day Animal League, which joined PETA in opposing cruel chemical tests on animals. Day was a warm, kind, generous person, and she will be missed by all of us here at PETA.”

Nobody like her. And there never will be again. RIP #DorisDay You made the world better. https://t.co/MtjujNNMfA pic.twitter.com/WkiNJGojjy — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) May 13, 2019

This morning I was saddened to learn that Doris Day who starred in a film I had written "The Thrill Of It All" had passed away at 97. Just a week ago, I contacted her and welcomed her to the 97 Year Actor's Club. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) May 13, 2019

Paul McCartney: “So sad to hear of Doris Day passing away. She was a true star in more ways than one. I had the privilege of hanging out with her on a few occasions. Visiting her in her Californian home was like going to an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style. She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with. Her films like ‘Calamity Jane’, ‘Move Over, Darling’ and many others were all incredible and her acting and singing always hit the mark. I will miss her but will always remember her twinkling smile and infectious laugh as well as the many great songs and movies she gave us. God bless Doris.”

Related Story Doris Day Dies: Iconic Actress, Singer, Animal Rights Activist Was 97

The one, the only, the woman who inspired so much of what I do… Doris Day I love you, my calamity Jane. An iconic woman who I was hugely honoured to meet and share precious moments with. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/brkli7fKYE — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) May 13, 2019

RIP Doris Day such an amazing career. ‘Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps’ is one of our favorite songs. @scottmale #dorisday jb @ Palm Springs, California https://t.co/XIQMAHb1ZT — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) May 13, 2019

Doris Day.

One of my all time favorite singers.

🙏🏽

Swift rebirth. https://t.co/LQzVunDpBb — k.d. lang (@kdlang) May 13, 2019

Throughout my career, I always dreamed of being a modern

Doris Day 💗💕💗

Thank you for being a role model. https://t.co/UP4guQxxAO — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) May 13, 2019

Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World’s Sweetheart and beloved by all. ❤️ Que Será, Será!😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 13, 2019

We’ve lost another great Hollywood talent. Take a minute to appreciate the legendary Doris Day: https://t.co/72ssvivryz — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 13, 2019

Goodbye Doris Day, there was only one of you! I have always loved your voice and the beautiful songs you made eternal. RIP. Hollywood actress and singer, dies aged 97 https://t.co/91iCHCO6Y2 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) May 13, 2019

For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, “Que sera sera,” but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2019

Doris Day was kind and decent, onscreen and off; she maintained her friendship with Rock Hudson after his AIDS diagnosis, in a climate of fear and abandonment – one of his last appearances was on a TV show with her. Here they are in younger days: pic.twitter.com/wK0d47ri0J — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 13, 2019

Farewell to the great Doris Day.

Here's the legendary actor and singer at the Hall in 1955, being directed by Alfred Hitchcock. She's about to spot a bad guy in our Door 6 porch, setting up the nerve-shredding finale of 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' 🎥 pic.twitter.com/yIuyZfldQc — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) May 13, 2019

I fell in love with #DorisDay when I was 10 years old. #PillowTalk — Nigel Lythgoe OBE (@dizzyfeet) May 13, 2019

God Bless Doris Day! x What a voice. What a legend. R.I.P. https://t.co/87vYpO1NOm — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 13, 2019

It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our friend Doris Day, legendary actress, singer, & fierce animal advocate. Though she will be missed, we can't thank her enough for her admiration & devotion to animals. pic.twitter.com/7Z1PwstF3r — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) May 13, 2019

The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her. She brighten our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully. ❤️ — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) May 13, 2019

Susan and I are saddened to hear of Doris Day’s passing. She was a wonderful friend to us and a lovely and very talented lady. We will miss her beautiful smile and it was such a thrill to appear on The Doris Day Show back in 1970https://t.co/wNr1F54dB1 — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) May 13, 2019

There are moments in life that you cherish forever. Singing to #DorisDay for her 97th b’day was one of those moments. Doris lived a life full of highs and lows, but always with love exuding from her heart. God bless you Doris. You were a beacon of talent, beauty, grace, and love. pic.twitter.com/lyeTS4MX0H — Michael Feinstein (@MichaelFeinstei) May 13, 2019

Doris Day is 🐵🐱🐶🐺🐎🐈🦁🐯🐅🐮🐆🐎🦄🦌🦌🐃🐄🐽🐏🐑🐐🐪🐁🐀🐀🦏🦛🐭🐁🐁🐀🐰🐿💔💔💔💔❤ — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 13, 2019

Today, we wave goodbye to the iconic Doris Day, who brought so much joy to her fans throughout her legendary career. #TCMRemembers pic.twitter.com/WVuDc7Kyx9 — TCM (@tcm) May 13, 2019

Farewell Doris Day. She could do it all. Spectacularly! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) May 13, 2019