Hollywood Remembers Doris Day: Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Goldie Hawn Sing Icon’s Praises

Refresh for updates… Hollywood was quick to remember Doris Day, the beloved actress, singer and animal rights activist who passed away today at age 97. “The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her,” tweeted Goldie Hawn. Tony Bennett recalled what a thrill it was for him to appear on The Doris Day Show in 1970, and said he’d miss her “beautiful smile.”
Meanwhile, songwriter Diane Warren tweeted an absolutely appropriate string of animal emojies in honor of one of Hollywood’s earliest and staunchest animal rights activists.
Deadline will update this roster as the day goes on…
Lisa Lange, PETA Senior Vice President: “Doris Day was a silver screen and singing legend, but PETA will always remember her for her most important role: animal champion. She personally rescued, fostered, and found loving homes for hundreds of animals; founded an organization to stop animal homelessness through spaying and neutering; and formed the Doris Day Animal League, which joined PETA in opposing cruel chemical tests on animals. Day was a warm, kind, generous person, and she will be missed by all of us here at PETA.”
Paul McCartney: “So sad to hear of Doris Day passing away. She was a true star in more ways than one. I had the privilege of hanging out with her on a few occasions. Visiting her in her Californian home was like going to an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style. She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with. Her films like ‘Calamity Jane’, ‘Move Over, Darling’ and many others were all incredible and her acting and singing always hit the mark. I will miss her but will always remember her twinkling smile and infectious laugh as well as the many great songs and movies she gave us. God bless Doris.”
