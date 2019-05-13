Doris Day Dies: Actress, Singer, America’s Girl Next Door Was 97

Doris Day, whose career spanned radio, film, TV and, perhaps most famously, the beloved sweetly innocent “sex comedies” of the 1960s, most notably with costar and friend Rock Hudson, died today. She was 97.

The Associated Press reported the news, as confirmed by The Doris Day Animal Foundation.

Day’s Foundation attributed the death to pneumonia, noting the star had been in excellent health until the recent illness. She died early today at her Carmel Valley, California home, surrounded by friends.

Day was the star of such Hollywood classics as With Six You Get Eggroll, Pillow Talk, That Touch of Mink, and her own self-titled 1968-73 sitcom, and her performance of “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)” in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much proved so popular that it would become her endurable signature song (and the theme for her TV comedy).

Born Mary Ann Von Kappelhoff – a name she’d occasionally use as a punchline or inside joke in her sitcom – in Cincinnati, Ohio, Day was among the few “girl singers” of the ’40s and ’50s who successfully transitioned to a lasting Hollywood acting career, outdoing peers such as Rosemary Clooney. Though remembered most often for her frothy, delightful “sex comedies” of the early 1960s – a genre she all but invented and were indeed both innocent and, for the time, racy – Day proved more than once that she could handle serious drama. Her turn as the mother of a kidnapped child, in The Man Who Knew Too Much, was an eye-opener.

Though she has been largely out of the public eye for years, devoting herself to the animals she loved and the Foundation she created for them, Day continued to have a strong place in the nation’s heart. Her Foundation notes that nearly 300 fans gathered in Carmel last month to celebrate her 97th birthday on April 3.

The Foundation said today that the actress was surrounded by a few close friends at the time of her passing.

Her first hit came at age 15, when she recorded “Sentimental Journey” with Les Brown’s band. That song and “Que Sera Sera” would be her biggest hits.

In all, according to her Foundation, Day made 39 films. Though she never won an Oscar – an ongoing source of outrage among her fans – she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2008.

