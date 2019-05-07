‘Dora And The Lost City Of Gold’ Moves Release Date After ‘Artemis Fowl’ Flees August

2ND UPDATE: Dora and the Lost City of Gold is moving again, but not by that much. Paramount is moving the release date for its live-action feature adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon show from July 31 to August 9.

The news comes in the wake of Disney pushing Artemis Fowl off August 9 and sending it to May 29 next summer. No surprise if more release date changes come from other rivals in the wake of Disney’s revamped theatrical release slate this morning.

Dora will know share the marquee with CBS Films’ Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Warner Bros’ crime noir The Kitchen and Bleecker Street’s Brian Banks.

UPDATED, April 12: Paramount’s live action take on Nickelodeon’s hit TV toon series Dora the Explorer — Dora and the Lost City of Gold — will now open on July 31. That’s a Wednesday and it will give her a jump before Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw swipes all the weekend box office on Aug. 2. Disney still has Fox’s X-Men spinoff The New Mutants on that theatrical date. At CinemaCon, a placard during the Mouse’s presentation showed that the film was still committed to a theatrical release, and not jettisoning to Hulu as was rumored.

Related Story Disney-Fox Updates Release Schedule: Sets Three Untitled 'Star Wars' Movies, 'Avatar' Sequels To Kick Off In 2021 & More

PREVIOUS, FEB. 26, 2018: Paramount said this morning that its James Bobin-directed live-action feature of Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer will open August 2, 2019. The only other title scheduled against it for now is an untitled WB event film.

Storks and Neighbors director Nick Stoller is writing the script, and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes label and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing.

The show ran for 14 years across 172 episodes was and largely geared toward preschoolers. Dora, along with her pet monkey Boots, would lead viewers through a series of games on her way to find treasure. Much like other popular Nickelodeon series, Dora spawned dolls, video games and a slew of merchandising, which industry estimates peg at more than $11 billion since 2000. It’s a generational evergreen.

Dora the Explorer, the Nick series, was co-created by Eric Weiner, Chris Gifford, and Valerie Walsh.