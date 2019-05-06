Donald Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ Gets Exclusive Home On Tubi

The Apprentice, hosted initially by Donald Trump and then Arnold Schwarzenegger, is now available for free on Tubi’s ad-supported streaming platform. In a content partnership deal with MGM Television, Tubi is now the exclusive home for all 15 seasons of the franchise.

While reality hasn’t always proven to be an especially robust genre in windows beyond its initial live airing, Tubi has been betting otherwise, recently pacting with Warner Bros. for some of The Bachelor‘s high-profile real estate. As an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platform, Tubi could be headed for a successful exit similar to that of Pluto TV, which was acquired by Viacom for $340 million. NBCUniversal is also favoring AVOD in its widely tracked 2020 streaming launch.

“In our quest to democratize content and make more premium content accessible, we are making a big push into the reality television space,” Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi said.

Trump, of course, is one reason some viewers may seek out The Apprentice, even though the president was booted from the show in 2015 for making racist comments about immigrants.

Over the years, the show minted new stars and showcased existing ones, with its roster including competitors like Omarosa, Bill Rancic, Piers Morgan, Bret Michaels, Arsenio Hall, Trace Adkins, Khloe Kardashian, Cyndi Lauper and Lil Jon.

The Apprentice premiered on NBC in 2004 and went on to spawn 20 local-language versions around the world.

“We appreciate our partnership with Tubi, and we are excited to share our content with their audience,” said Chris Ottinger, President, Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions, MGM.