Donald Trump Trashes Fox News During Campaign Rally For Sunday’s Pete Buttigieg Town Hall

Pete Buttigieg is getting under President Donald Trump’s skin.

Speaking at his rally in Montoursville, PA, on Monday night, Trump lambasted Fox News Channel for having aired a town hall with Dem 2020 hopeful the night before.

“Last night I watched Alfred E. Neuman. What’s going on with Fox [News], by the way? What’s going on there?” Trump faux-asked rally attendees. “They’re putting more Democrats on then you have Republicans. Something strange going on at Fox, folks. Something very strange! Did you see this guy last night? He was knocking the hell out of Fox! And Fox put him on. Somebody going to have to explain the whole Fox deal to me.”

Alfred E. Neuman — he of Mad magazine “What, me worry?” fame — is Trump’s nickname for Buttigieg.

Related Story FNC's Pete Buttigieg Town Hall Beats Competition, Generates Headlines, Irks Donald Trump

But Buttigieg out-nicknamed Trump, on Sunday.

When asked by Chris Wallace how he would handle Trump’s debate insults and his tweets, Buttigieg paused before telling Wallace, “I don’t care.”

And when Wallace argued that Trump’s tweets are extremely effective at reaching the country, Buttigieg countered the tweets are an effective way to command attention of media, advising, “We need to make sure we are changing the channel from this show that he’s created. I get it. Look, it is mesmerizing.

“It is the nature of grotesque things,” he added. “You can’t look away.”