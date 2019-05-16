Donald Trump Still Collecting Cash From His Hollywood Days – Remember That ‘Fresh Prince’ Cameo?

President Donald Trump still is raking in the dough from his days in Hollywood, pulling down a $90,776 SAG pension and an $8,724 AFTRA pension last year, according to his latest financial disclosure report.

Those figures represent a significant increase over last year’s report, when he received a SAG pension totaling $64,840 and an AFTRA pension in the amount of $6,543. The annual reports are released by the Office of Government Ethics, as required by law.

The president is also still collecting residuals from guest appearances on old TV shows and movies. He got $201-$1,000 in residuals from WB Studios, mostly from a 1994 appearance with then-wife Marla Maples on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He got a similar amount of residuals from Universal Studios, mostly from an appearance in the 1994 film The Little Rascals. Entertainment Partners sent him a similar amount. He reported identical incomes from those sources last year.

But POTUS’ biggest source of Hollywood income came from Trump Productions, which generated nearly $280,000 for him last year. In association with Mark Burnett Productions, the company was involved in the production of The Apprentice — which NBC aired from 2004-15, until Trump announced his White House bid — and spinoff The Celebrity Apprentice, which premiered in 2008. It also produced the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

