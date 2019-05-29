“Case Closed!” Donald Trump Crows In Tweet After Robert Mueller Breaks Silence On Obstruction Probe

President Donald Trump spun Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s statement Wednesday morning, insisting “there was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent.”

“The case is closed! Thank you,” Trump concluded.

Except Mueller said no such thing in his stunning statement at DOJ, announcing he was stepping down as Special Counsel and returning to private life. Mueller said his hands had been tied by longstanding DOJ, which prohibited him from pursuing criminal charges against a sitting POTUS.

“If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller added, pointedly, of his 400-page report summarizing finding of his nearly two-year investigation.

Trump similarly had proclaimed “Game Over” – and pinched a Game of Thrones image – when Attorney General Bill Barr finished his presser spinning Mueller’s report, which Barr made remarks that do not comport with Mueller’s comments at today’s on-camera statement.