Twilight Saga star Jackson Rathbone’s horror film Do Not Reply is heading to Cannes and sales agent VMI Worldwide has debuted the first trailer for the film.

The gruesome serial killer thriller stars Rathbone as a VR-obsessed killer and is a cautionary tale of the evils of social media. It is directed by Walt Woltosz and Daniel Woltosz.

VMI Worldwide is launching the film, which is produced by Iron Compass Entertainment, at Cannes next week.

Also featuring Degrassi: Next Class’s Amanda Arcuri, it explores the dangers of popular phone apps among teens and the frightening pervasiveness of sexual predators in modern society. Arcuri plays Chelsea, a high school introvert, who is abducted through a social media app by a charming and handsome man who calls himself Brad, played by Rathbone. Chelsea is forced to look like other girls Brad holds captive in his boarded-up house. The high-schooler desperately attempts to persuade them to escape before they all become victims of his ritualistic virtual-reality-filmed murders.

“This is the most terrifying, real-world villain I’ve seen scripted, and possibly the most dangerous character I’ve played. Getting a chance to tell a cautionary tale of the modern age was a pleasure, even if I had to go home every night and shower away the darkness of this character,” said Rathbone

The cast also includes Courtney Henggeler (The Big Bang Theory), Thom Gossom Jr. (Love Is), and Kerri Medders (Alexa & Katie).