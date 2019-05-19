DJ Khaled & John Legend Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on ‘Saturday Night Live’

A day after DJ Khaled’s dropped his new album Father of Asahd, which includes the single “Higher” featuring John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle, Khaled and Legend performed a portion of the song on Saturday Night Live. The duo turned it into an emotional tribute to the rapper who was gunned down in August.

“Long live Nipsy Hussle!,” exclaimed Khaled. He wore a hoodie with a picture of Hussle whose face also appeared in lights behind the singers. Legend later posted a backstage photo on Instagram. You can watch the performance above. It was the last part of a medley; starts around the 3-minute park.

