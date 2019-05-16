‘Disenchantment’ Part Two Gets Premiere Date On Netflix

Elfo is gone. Dreamland is deserted. Princess Bean is on a mission. Time for the return of Disenchantment. Netflix has slotted Friday, September 20, for Disenchantment Part Two, the remaining 10 episodes of the first 20-episode season of the adult animated fantasy comedy series created by The Simpsons‘ Matt Groening.

Disenchantment is set in the the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland and centers on the misadventures of hard-drinking young Princess Bean, (Abbi Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre). Along the way the trio encounters ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools. John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery also provide voices.

The series has a strong standing with young-adult demos, particularly young males. In the first three days it was on Netflix, the show’s premiere episode drew an average minute audience of 4.4 million, with 60% of them male. All 10 of its episodes gathered aggregated viewing of 6.6 million, better than the 6.4 million who tuned in for Lost in Space.

The viewership was decidedly young, with the show’s median age coming in at 29 (compared with 43 for Lost in Space or 30 for the second season of Stranger Things). Of the 4.4 million watching the pilot in its first three days, 3.2 million viewers (or 73%) were between the ages of 18 and 49. The full 10-episode season notched even higher 18-49 viewing, at 75%.