‘Dirty John’ Moving From Bravo To USA Network For Season 2

Breakout true crime anthology series Dirty John will be moving from Bravo to sister NBCUniversal network USA for its second season, expected to premiere in 2020.

Dirty John received a two-season straight-to-series order by Bravo in January 2018. With its first season, starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, Dirty John became the highest rated scripted series ever on the network, with ratings growing throughout its run.

A move to a bigger network with established scripted footprint is expected to help the series expand its reach similarly to the ratings bump RuPaul’s Drug Race got on the unscripted side when it moved from Logo to VH1.

At USA, Dirty John joins another crime anthology series, The Sinner, as well as off-network staple Law & Order: SVU. USA’s scripted slate also includes Mr. Robot, Queen of the South, Briarpatch, Treadstone, Dare Me, Brave New World, The Purge, Suits and spinoff Pearson.

Related Story 'The Biggest Loser' Reboot Set At USA Network For 2020

With Dirty John’s departure, Bravo is expected to double down on its core unscripted business. Its slate includes returning hits Project Runway and Top Chef, recently announced espionage-inspired competition series Spy Games as well as the recently expanded Below Deck franchise with luxury yacht spinoff Below Deck Sailing Vessel.

Bravo is not exiting the scripted business; it has several projects in development, including Queer as Folk reboot, based on the successful UK series.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and true crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. Season 1 told the story of how a romance with the charismatic John Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial, manipulation, and ultimately, survival – with horrific consequences for an entire family.

The subject for the second installment is yet to be revealed.

Dirty John is a co-production of UCP and Netflix, which has international distribution. Cunningham returns to pen season 2, and also executive produces with Britton, Jessica Rhoades, Atlas Entertainment and Los Angeles Times Studios.