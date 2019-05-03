Director Marco Kreuzpaintner Signs With Gersh

Director Marco Kreuzpaintner has signed with Gersh for representation.

One of the leading young directors in his native Germany, Kreuzpaintner’s latest project is the feature The Collini Case, starring Franco Nero. The film was released April 18 on over 600 screens in Germany, opening No. 1 in the region and is currently in theaters.

Kreuzpaintner’s second feature Summer Storm won The German Film Award (Germany’s version of the Oscar) for Best Young Director and earned him a nomination for Best Director and Best Screenplay. The movie’s lead was also nominated for Best Actor. Distributed by Warner Bros., the film was an official selection at over 50 film festivals worldwide, including Toronto, Berlin, London, and Palm Springs.

He recently created and directed the Amazon Prime Original series Beat, which won the Grimme Award, (Germany’s equivalent to the Bafta) for Best Director, Best TV-Show, Best Original Script, Best Cinematography, and Best Male Lead.

Kreuzpaintner continues to be repped out of the UK by Independent Talent and by Die Agenten in Germany.