Diana Ross In Airport Confrontation With Security, Claims “Violated” By TSA

Singer/actress Diana Ross said she was “violated” by an aggressive pat-down from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the airport security checkers who screen passengers for contraband.

Ross, who was in New Orleans to perform Saturday night at the annual Jazz & Heritage Festival, complained on Twitter about her treatment at the airport. She said the city treated her well, but the airport security at the Louis Armstrong International Airport did not.

This isn’t the first airport security confrontation for the 75-year-old Ross. In 1999, she was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport after allegedly assaulting a female security officer who tried to body-search her.

Ross accused the security officer of touching her breast during the check. She responded by touching the security officer’s breast, asking, “How do you like it?”

Between 1964 and 1967, Ross and The Supremes has 10 No. 1 hits, including “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.” Ross went solo in 1970 and had a separate career as an actress.

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!

Makes me want to cry !!! — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019