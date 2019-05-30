DGA “Ramping Up” Plans For Next Year’s Film And TV Contract Negotiations

The DGA is already gearing up for next year’s film and TV contract negotiations. “This is the most important thing we do as a guild,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme said at the guild’s recent annual membership meeting. “It’s where we exert our collective bargaining strength and leverage on this business. While our major contracts expire on June 30, 2020, just over a year from now, we’ve been ramping up our preparations.”

“Right now, it’s far too early in the process to make definitive statements about our negotiating priorities,” Schlamme said at the meeting. “But rest assured, we will be as forceful as we always are in ensuring that compensation, working conditions, residuals, pension and health, creative rights and inclusion are addressed.”

Related Story DGA Names Co-Chairs Of Network Staff Negotiations Committee

Directors Jon Avnet and Todd Holland will co-chair the guild’s negotiating committee, which will be made up of nearly 80 members from all the guild’s various job categories. Russ Hollander, the DGA’s national executive director, will be the chief negotiator in talks with management’s AMPTP.

Schlamme also said that the upcoming work of the Theatrical Creative Rights Committee, chaired by Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Mostow, and Television Creative Rights Committee, chaired by Paris Barclay and Matthew Penn, will formulate ideas to protect and expand the role of the director.