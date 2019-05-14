Click to Skip Ad
DGA Names Co-Chairs Of Network Staff Negotiations Committee

Brett Holey, Lily Olszewski and Scott Berger have been named co-chairs of the DGA’s Network Staff Negotiations Committee, which bargains on behalf of DGA members who primarily work in staff and freelance positions in news and sports. The current contract expires June 30, 2020.

Holey, senior director for NBC News, has served as co-chair of the committee in the two most recent rounds of network staff negotiations and also has served on the DGA’s Eastern Directors Council. Olszewski is an Emmy-winning director of ABC’s Good Morning America, and Berger, the guild’s assistant secretary-treasurer, is an associate director on the CBS Evening News. Berger has served on every DGA Network Negotiating Committee since the 1980s, including as co-chair in the three most recent rounds.

“It is my pleasure to appoint Brett Holey, Lily Olszewski and Scott Berger as co-chairs of the Network Staff Negotiations Committee,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “Their combined years of experience working in television news along with their previous negotiating experience will be significant assets to the guild when it comes time to negotiate our network contract in New York.”

Their appointments were unanimously approved by the guild’s national board at its recent meeting. As previously reported, directors Jon Avnet and Todd Holland will chair the Feature Film and Television Negotiating Committee.

