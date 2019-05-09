DGA Adds Celeste Drake To Head Government Affairs, Ups Tim Webber To Run Physical Operations

The Directors Guild has hired Celeste Drake as Executive in Charge of Government Affairs and promoted guild veteran Tim Webber to Executive in Charge of Physical Operations. The appointments were announced today by DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander, to whom they’ll report.

Drake will oversee the guild’s federal legislative and governmental work, serving as an advocate for the DGA and its members on such key issues as intellectual property, copyright and anti-piracy protections; pension and health; and issues relating to the protection of DGA members’ creative and economic rights. She also will coordinate and manage the work of the DGA Political Action Committee and DGA PAC Leadership Council.

Related Story DGA Weighs In On WGA's Battle With Talent Agents

Previously, Drake was the trade and globalization policy specialist at the AFL-CIO, advocating for reforms to U.S. trade policy to create shared gains from trade on behalf of working families.

“[Drake’s] extensive labor union, legislative and trade expertise make her uniquely suited for this role,” Hollander said. “We look forward to putting her broad experience to use advocating for our members on the critical policy issues that impact their creative and economic rights.”

Webber, who joined the DGA in 2003, is responsible for all building and theater operations; management and leasing activities in Los Angeles and New York including maintaining the theaters in state-of-the-art condition; the membership screening program which screens numerous films for members in LA, New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and San Francisco every year; supervising logistics for all DGA events in LA and New York; and overseeing the buildings’ theater rental operation for premieres, film festivals and other industry events.

He also plays a key production role in the annual DGA Awards ceremony in Los Angeles and the DGA Honors event in New York.

“With two major facilities in Los Angeles and New York, four theaters and hundreds of member screenings and events each year, overseeing the DGA’s physical operations is a tremendous responsibility,” Hollander said. “Tim’s 16 years of DGA experience and long list of accomplishments make him uniquely qualified to take on this newly expanded role.”