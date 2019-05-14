Click to Skip Ad
‘Rocketman’ Helmer & ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Finisher Dexter Fletcher Signs With CAA

Gavin Bond

EXCLUSIVE: Director Dexter Fletcher has just signed with CAA, on the eve of Thursday’s world premiere of his Elton John musical film Rocketman at Cannes. Paramount releases the film May 31.

Fletcher, who had been at WME, is rocketing off replacing Bryan Singer on Bohemian Rhapsody for the final weeks of production and post production. Though Singer remained the credited director, Fletcher’s contributions were widely noticed in a film that became an out-sized success, with Rami Malek winning the Oscar for Best Actor, the film nominated for Best Picture and a whopping global gross north of $900 million.

Fletcher’s star is rising fast, but he certainly has been at it a long time, first as an actor and then as producer, writer and director. He began as an actor at age nine, and as an adult was part of the casts of films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Layer Cake and Kick-Ass. He won a BAFTA nom for his 2011 directorial debut Wild Bill, and has directed the 2013 film adaptation of the Scottish stage musical Sunshine on Leith, based on the music of the Proclaimers, and the 2016 biopic Eddie the Eagle, based on the real life story of Olympic ski jumper Eddie Edwards. It was there that he first directed Rocketman star Taron Egerton, who played the title character alongside Hugh Jackman.

Fletcher remains with Independent Talent Group and attorney Warren Dern.

