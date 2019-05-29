Desus & Mero To Host TCA’s 35th Annual Awards Ceremony In August

Desus & Mero are going to emcee the 35th annual TCA Awards.

The invitation-only event takes place on Saturday, August 3, at the Beverly Hilton in the midst of the Television Critics Association’s summer get together to chat with cast and creators of all those new series for next season that Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva detailed during her annual encyclopedic coverage of Upfront Week.

“Nobody is safe, but as long as Tucker Carlson doesn’t win anything, it should be a fun night!” TCA president and THR chief TV critic Daniel Feinberg joked of the Desus & Mero booking. “I can’t wait to hear how they kick off the show.”

The duo came to the most recent TCA confab in January and charmed the socks off the TV critics. Desus & Mero discussed their move to Showtime, saying they try not to do too much research ahead, won’t let celebs turn their show into an ad for their latest project, and pre-interviews are out. “People either jell with us or not,” Desus explained and TV critics gobbled it up and begged for more.

At that debut TCA appearance, Desus & Mero explained they are from the Bronx, have known each other since high school and met in summer school.

“Not because we’re dumb, but it’s air conditioned,” Desus explained.

Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) debuted their late-night talk show on Showtime in February. The longtime acquaintances had reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, leading to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland. The duo continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast.

The TCA Awards bestows honors across 12 categories highlighting achievements in drama, comedy, reality, youth programming, sketch/variety, news and information, and more. Nominees, who will be announced in mid-June, are selected and voted on solely by the more than 200 member journalists from U.S. and Canada.