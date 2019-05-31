‘Descendants 3’ Gets Premiere Date On Disney Channel

Disney Channel has set 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, for the premiere of its music-fueled telefilm threequel Descendants 3. The original cast returns as does director Kenny Ortega, who also helmed the High School Musical movies in the 2000s.

Descendants 3 unfolds on “VK Day” as fair-minded the Villain Kids cross the barrier and return to their birthplace, the Isle of the Lost, to bring four deserving Villain Kids to the coveted Auradon Prep in a land where they have a chance at success, happiness and fulfillment. But it’s Mal who knows she must resolve to close the barrier to the Isle of the Lost permanently, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (franchise newcomer Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on her new home, the idyllic kingdom now ruled by her beloved King Ben. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force still threatens the people of Auradon, and Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet.

Back for more mayhem as the Villain Kids — aka the VKs — are franchise stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart. Also reprising their Descendants roles are Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair, Anna Cathcar, Sarah Jeffery, Jedidiah Goodacre, Zachary Gibson, Brenna D’Amico, Judith Maxie, Dan Payne, Keegan Connor Tracy and Melanie Paxson. Newcomers to the cast include Jadah Marie, Jamal Sims, Christian Convery and Luke Roessler.

Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon, who penned the first two Descendants pics, are back for Round 3.