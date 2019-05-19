Denise Richards & John Schneider Join Teenage Cyber-Bully Faith Based Pic ‘Switched’

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards and John Schneider have joined John K. D. Graham’s teenage faith-based movie Switched.

In the project, which is currently filming in Louisville, Kentucky, ultra-popular high schooler Katie Sharp (Madeleine Byrne) torments Cassandra Evans (Miya Horcher) until a nighttime prayer switches their bodies. As the complexity of their lives play out, each girl learns a lesson in empathy and love, while addressing issues of cyber-bullying and peer pressure.

The film co-stars Instagram and YouTube personalities Vanessa Merrill and Chelsea Crockett.

Graham (Catching Faith, At Your Own Risk), also wrote the original screenplay with Alexandra Boylan and Andrea Polnaszek.

The film’s EP is Nicole Weider, founder of the faith based website Project Inspired, which mentors teenage girls dealing with issues like those addressed in the film. Switched is produced by Boylan, Graham, and Polnaszek for Mustard Seed Entertainment (Catching Faith, A Wish For Christmas).

Says Weider, “Our film is a fun, lighthearted faith based film that has a message of forgiveness and friendship with mainstream appeal. Best of all, Switched features women in the starring roles—it’s a film for everybody.”

Richards credits include The World Is Not Enough, Starship Troopers, Love Actually, and the TV soap The Bold and the Beautiful. She is repped by Abrams Artists, Link, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Schneider is well known for his role as Bo Duke on CBS’ The Dukes of Hazzard which ran for 128 episodes. He also stars on OWN’s The Haves And The Have Nots. Schneider’s career as a country singer spans nine studio albums, a greatest hits package, as well as eighteen singles many of which reached the top of the Billboard country singles chart. He is repped by Maven Entertainment.