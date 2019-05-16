Sierra/Affinity is handling foreign on eOne and Tucker Tooley Entertainment’s upcoming Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr are reprising their roles as Big Nick O’Brien and Donnie Wilson. In the sequel, being written and directed by Christian Gudegast (who also was behind the original 2018 film, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt on the mean-streets of Europe closing in on Donnie (Jackson Jr.) who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange. Meadow Williams will also return as Holly in the film.

The pic’s original producers, which include Tooley, Mark Canton, Alan Siegel and Butler, will produce the sequel, and Williams will executive produce. It is expected that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will join in a producing capacity as well. eOne and Tucker Tooley Entertainment are financing. The pic will shoot later this year.

Jonathan Kier, Sierra/Affinity’s President of Sales and Distribution, stated, “We are incredibly excited to join such a thrilling franchise that has clearly captured audiences all around the world. We look forward to partnering with this very talented team of actors, producers and filmmakers.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the talented team at eOne and their sales team at Sierra/Affinity to make Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Christian Gudegast and our incredibly talented cast will surely take filmgoers on another fun and absolutely authentic ride into one of the biggest international diamond heists of all time,” said Tucker Tooley, CEO of Tooley Entertainment.

Den of Thieves grossed over $80M worldwide. Gudegast has dedicated years of research for the sequel, similar to his work on the first film, spending time entrenched with many of the world’s greatest thieves and the investigators who hunt them.