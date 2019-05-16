‘Deathstroke’ Animated Series, ‘The Pledge’ Horror Series In Works At CW Seed

Deathstroke is coming to the CW Digital platform CW Seed. During the CW upfront presentation, the network’s President Mark Pedowitz unveiled two upcoming series for CW Seed, animated series Deathstroke, centered on the DC superhero, and The Pledge, which comes from the producers of the Saw horror franchise.

Deathstroke follows in the tradition of CW Seed’s Vixen and The Ray animated series.

The announcement of the Deathstroke animated series follows the introduction of the character, the fan-favorite assassin and archenemy of Teen Titans leader Dick Grayson, on the live-action DC Universe series Titans, where he is played by Esai Morales.

The character is well known to fans of the popular Teen Titans animated series from Cartoon Network as well as the show’s 2018 tie-in feature film Teen Titans Go! to the Movies. Deathstroke has also been portrayed by Manu Bennett in 36 episodes of The CW series Arrow while Joe Manganiello (True Blood) appeared as the assassin in the 2017 feature film Justice League but only with an uncredited cameo.