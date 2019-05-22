‘Deadwood’, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘When They See Us’ Join Split Screens TV Fest Lineup

Screenings, live viewings, conversations, tributes and talent appearances highlighting Deadwood, The Handmaid’s Tale, When They See Us, The Good Place, Better Things and other TV titles are among the offerings at the third annual Split Screens Festival.

The event at New York’s IFC Center runs May 29 to June 3.

Notable attendees include Pamela Adlon (FX’s Better Things), Christopher Abbott (Hulu’s Catch-22), Sam Esmail (Amazon’s Homecoming, USA’s Mr. Robot), William Jackson Harper (NBC’s The Good Place) and Sanaa Lathan (CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone). A live viewing of HBO’s Deadwood movie on the night of its May 31 linear premiere will feature a post-screening conversation with stars Robin Weigert and Ian McShane, the latter of whom will appear via video.

The festival, which is overseen by TV critics Matt Zoller Seitz of Vulture and Melanie McFarland of Salon, is part of a boom in TV festivals and episodic verticals within film festivals in recent years. Tribeca launched an annual TV event in the fall, joining more established TV festivals in Austin, Atlanta and elsewhere.

Among the other series getting time in the spotlight at Split Screens are Instinct, Warrior, Queen Sugar, Fear the Walking Dead and the recent CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone.

Janet Mock, a writer and producer of FX’s Pose, is slated to receive the festival’s Vanguard Award.

A panel on June 1 will feature TV critics James Poniewozik of The New York Times, Sonia Saraiya of Vanity Fair, Caroline Framke of Variety and Soraya McDonald of The Undefeated exploring the evolution of programming in the age of streaming.