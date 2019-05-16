Deadline Studio at Cannes Film Festival – Part 1: Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny and More

Click to Skip Ad
Deadline’s studio at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival kicked off Day 1 by hosting fest-goers including Tilda Swinton and Chloe Sevigny of The Dead Don’t Die, Sofia Quiros of Ceniza Negra and many more.

Stay tuned for more galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The festival continues through May 21.

The Deadline Studio is presented by Hyundai.

Newswire

