Deadline Studio at Cannes Film Festival – Part 3: Taron Egerton, Mama Sane, Levan Akin & More

Deadline’s studio at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival kicked off Part 3 by hosting fest-goers including Taron Egerton of Rocketman, Mama Sane of Atlantics, Levan Akin of And Then We Danced and many more.

Stay tuned for more galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The festival continues through May 21.

The Deadline Studio is presented by Hyundai.

