Christina Applegate’s ‘Dead To Me’ Slots In As Netflix’s Top Show In The UK

Christina Applegate’s Dead To Me has slotted in as Netflix’s number one show in the UK following its launch on May 3.
The dark comedy, which comes from writer Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios, has topped Netflix’s second top ten list after it launched the experiment last month. It comes as David Attenborough documentary series Our Planet topped the first list in April.
Dead To Me stars Applegate and Linda Cardellini; Applegate plays Jen, a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder, and Judy (Cardellini) an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends, despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies, and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.
Elsewhere, Riverdale has come in second with Lucifer third. The full list is below with the SVOD service also breaking out its most popular reality shows, films and non-English language shows.
At its recent first quarter financials, the SVOD service revealed it was experimenting with the top ten list in the UK to give subscribers the chance to find out which of its shows are most popular in their region. It revealed the data on its social media channels.
To compile the list, it looked at the most-watched individual season of a show, film or special and watched means subscribers finished at least 70% of one episode. “It’s a test as we want to make sure this information is useful for you. So we may tweak it in the weeks ahead. [For instance], we’re not including kids right now. And if people don’t find it useful we’ll stop,” it tweeted.
Top Shows On Netflix In The UK:
- Dead to Me
- Riverdale
- Lucifer
- Wine Country
- Jane The Virgin
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Baywatch
- Dynasty
- Line of Duty
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Top reality shows in the UK:
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Jailbirds
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
- Tiny House Nation
- Flinch
- You vs. Wild
- American Idol
- Queer Eye
- Impractical Jokers
- Sugar Rush
Top films in the UK:
- Wine Country
- Baywatch
- 21 Jump Street
- Friends with Benefits
- The Last Summer
- Dark Shadows
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- The Maze Runner
- Snowpiercer
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Top series in the UK:
- Dead to Me
- Riverdale
- Lucifer
- Jane The Virgin
- Dynasty
- Line of Duty
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- The Society
- Lunatics
- Chambers
Top non-English language shows and films:
- The 12th Man
- Undercover
- Despite Everything
- The Wandering Earth
- Quicksand
- The Protector
- Le serment des Hitler
- The Ruthless
- A Fortunate Man
- Abyss
Top docs in the UK:
- Our Planet
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Street Food
- Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex
- Louis Theroux: Dark States – Heroin Town
- The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
- American Experience: The Island Murder
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
- One Strange Rock
- Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé
