Warner Bros’ ‘DC Super Pets’ Animated Movie Moves To 2022

Warner Bros has pushed back the release of DC Super Pets, its animated film based on the kids cartoon franchise. The studio said the pic, previously due to hit theaters in May 2021, will now open a year later, on May 22, 2022.

The film, directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, is being produced by Patty Hicks. Based on the Capstone franchise, Super Pets feature the furry friends belonging to the likes of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman (the latter’s pet is a kangaroo named Jumpa).

Warner Bros’ next DC property to hit the big screen is The Joker, to hit theaters October 4. The studio previously set The Batman, from Matt Reeves, for June 25, 2021, and its Suicide Squad sequel for August 6, 2021. Another DC spinoff, Birds of Prey, is set for February 7, 2020.

Earlier today, Warner Bros said shooting has begun on Tenet, now the title of Christopher Nolan’s secretive next movie that stars John David Washington along with Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. It has a July 17, 2020 release date.