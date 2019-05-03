DAZN Taps ESPN, Fox Sports Vet Jamie Horowitz As EVP Of North American Content

DAZN, the rising sports streaming operation headed by former ESPN chief John Skipper, has added a key exec from Skipper’s former regime, bringing in Jamie Horowitz as EVP of content for North America.

Horowitz had been a consultant at DAZN since 2018. He was fired by Fox Sports in 2017 amid an investigation by the company of accusations of sexual harassment. Through his attorney, Horowitz asserted his innocence and the company never disclosed the reason for his dismissal. In 2014, he was ousted by NBC after a tumultous 10-week stint overseeing Today that came soon after the end of the morning show’s decade-plus advantage over rival Good Morning America in the ratings.

As DAZN pumps more money into filling out its programming lineup beyond live rights to soccer, boxing, MMA and other sports, it will look to Horowitz to replicate his successful development of shows like ESPN’s daily debate staple First Take. Prior to his time at ESPN and Fox, Horowitz worked at NBC.

Here is the internal memo from Skipper: