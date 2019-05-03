DAZN Taps ESPN, Fox Sports Vet Jamie Horowitz As EVP Of North American Content

DAZN, the rising sports streaming operation headed by former ESPN chief John Skipper, has added a key exec from Skipper’s former regime, bringing in Jamie Horowitz as EVP of content for North America.
Horowitz had been a consultant at DAZN since 2018. He was fired by Fox Sports in 2017 amid an investigation by the company of accusations of sexual harassment. Through his attorney, Horowitz asserted his innocence and the company never disclosed the reason for his dismissal. In 2014, he was ousted by NBC after a tumultous 10-week stint overseeing Today that came soon after the end of the morning show’s decade-plus advantage over rival Good Morning America in the ratings.
As DAZN pumps more money into filling out its programming lineup beyond live rights to soccer, boxing, MMA and other sports, it will look to Horowitz to replicate his successful development of shows like ESPN’s daily debate staple First Take. Prior to his time at ESPN and Fox, Horowitz worked at NBC.
Here is the internal memo from Skipper:
Hello everyone,
This is an exciting time at DAZN in North America. Last month, we launched our nightly major league baseball show, ChangeUp, and this weekend we are exclusively streaming the epic showdown between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Danny Jacobs. With events like these, DAZN is on a terrific path.
As we grow, we continue to gain greater insight into how DAZN can continue to add customers in the North American market and specifically in the United States. The events-based nature of combat sports in the U.S. opens up an opportunity to use original programming to build even more excitement amongst fans. So in order to maximize customer acquisition, we are making an eight-figure investment in innovative programming and original content. In line with that, we are introducing a new role, EVP, Content, North America, as part of the DAZN North America Leadership team.
I am delighted to announce that Jamie Horowitz will assume this role, effective immediately. Jamie has been consulting for DAZN for the last nine months. In that time, he has helped us recruit top talent to DAZN such as ChangeUp hosts Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, and Tony Luftman, as well as executive producer Logan Swaim. Additionally, Jamie partnered with UNINTERRUPTED’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter to conceive our new boxing docu-series 40 DAYS.
In his new role, Jamie will oversee all content for the North American business, including live production, original programming, social content, editorial, and scheduling. The focus will be using content to acquire and retain subscribers. Jamie will report directly to me, and work arm-in-arm with North America’s respective Revenue and Operations EVPs, Joe Markowski and Marc Fein. Although this structural approach differs slightly to our other markets, the team will operate within our normal business framework and governance.
I hope you all enjoy the fight this weekend and I look forward to the many exciting events and content that will be on DAZN in the months ahead.
John Skipper
Executive Chairman, DAZN Group
