Dayton Meteorologist Calls ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Griping About Tornado Coverage “Pathetic”; Bachelorette Hannah Brown Weighs In

The Dayton, Ohio tornado that took at least one life, injured dozens, knocked out power and damaged and destroyed numerous homes and businesses wasn’t serious enough to merit interrupting last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, according to some fans on social media, and one Dayton meteorologist had enough.

“I was just checking social media,” said Dayton’s Fox 45 meteorologist Jamie Simpson during a live on-air report, “and we have viewers complaining already. ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay.”

See the tweeted video below, along with a response from Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

A clearly angry Simpson said, “Think about if this was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complained that this is all about my ego. Stop. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am, this is pathetic.”

Related Story Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Ices 'Bachelorette' On Memorial Day

Simpson later apologized, saying, “I’m sorry I did that, it just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other people’s safety around here.”

Fox 45, also known as WRGT-TV, is a Fox and MyNetworkTV affiliate owned by Sinclair. Sinclair also owns the ABC affiliate that airs The Bachelorette.

Last night, even Bachelorette Hannah Brown sided with Simpson, thanking fans for the loyalty but urging them to be safe. “Naders are no joke…”

Lolz too funny, thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe. naders are no joke. https://t.co/RdxYOUpx4w — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 28, 2019