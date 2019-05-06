Daytime Emmys 2019: Shemar Moore Pays Tribute To Kristoff St. John

Shemar Moore took a special moment Sunday night at the Daytime Emmy Awards to remember Kristoff St. John.

St. John died from hypertrophic heart disease on February 3. He was 52.

Before presenting the award for outstanding drama series, Moore praised CBS and The Young and the Restless for the show’s four-episode arc last month honoring St. John, who played Neil Winters on the series for 28 years.

“I want to thank CBS. I want to thank The Young and the Restless and I want to thank the cast of The Young and the Restless for honoring him the right way,” Moore said to applause. “The tribute that aired this past week on The Young and the Restless, saying goodbye to Kristoff and his character, Neil Winters, was so beautifully, beautifully done. I know Kristoff is proud of all of us.”

Moore continued, “Kristoff was in the game 28 years. He wasn’t just in the game, he changed the game,” he said. “He opened the door for so many of us, myself and a lot of you out there… So as you continue young actors, carry his torch with pride.”

Moore currently stars on the CBS drama S.W.A.T. But before moving to primetime television, he got his big break as St. John’s brother Malcolm Winters on Y&R.

The S.W.A.T. star and several other former cast members returned to Genoa City for the farewell storyline honoring St. John, which aired from Tuesday, April 23 through Friday, April 26.

On Sunday night, Moore talked about the special bond he shared with the late actor.

“Kristoff was my friend. He was my brother. He was my mentor. He was my acting coach. He was my therapist,” Moore said. “Rest in peace, keep dancing and we will never, ever forget you, my brother.”

After announcing that Y&R had been named outstanding drama series, Moore said: “Kristoff, this is for you baby.”